Woman injured in purse snatching in Meijer parking lot

Police say the suspect grabbed a woman’s purse from her shopping cart while she was putting groceries in her car
(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman suffered minor injuries after police say a man stole her purse in a Meijer parking lot and drove off while she was trying to retrieve it.

The strong-arm robbery happened around 9:15 p.m. Sunday at the Meijer store on Eastman Avenue in Midland.

The victim told police she was loading groceries into her car when a man drove up, got out of his vehicle and grabbed her purse from her shopping cart, according to the Midland Police Department.

The woman tried to grab her purse back as the suspect got back into his car and both were holding onto it inside his vehicle. As the suspect drove away, police say the victim lost her grip on the purse and fell down.

The victim suffered minor injuries from the incident. The suspect drove off in an unknown direction an an older model white or silver SUV.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Midland police at 989-839-4739.

