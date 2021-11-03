Ascension Genesys employees protest vaccine mandate as part of Nationwide “walk out”

Grand Blanc Township, Mich. (WJRT) - Ascension Genesys employees gathered outside the hospital on Wednesday to protest the company’s vaccine mandate.

Tammy Harmon, an ER nurse, said that she did call off work for Wednesday as part of a planned on doing a “walk out”.

“Some things just take precedence-- there are some things that are just that important,” said Harmon.

After 21 years with the hospital, Harmon said that Nov. 12 could very well be her last day.

According to a Letter of Agreement between Ascension Genesys Hospital and their nurses’ union, RN’s must get the COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 12 to remain at the hospital.

“They call it voluntary resignation, and let me just tell you there’s nothing voluntary about this,” said Harmon. “It was negotiated with the hospital and our union-- we didn’t have much to say about it.”

Ascension Genesys told ABC12 News that they stand by their decision and will still require all employees be vaccinated by Nov. 12.

The hospital responding to the protest in a statement saying, they respect the right of their associates to peacefully voice their opinions.

Below is the full statement on behalf of Ascension Genesys:

We respect the right of our associates to peacefully voice their opinions about the COVID-19 vaccine. We believe the continued prevalence of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in our region, and across the country, clearly demonstrates the urgency for everyone eligible to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their loved ones, our patients and staff, and our communities. We also know that serious illness and hospitalizations resulting from COVID-19 are largely preventable. We must do more to overcome this highly contagious virus as we provide safe environments for those we serve. Like numerous health systems across the country, Ascension is requiring associates to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 12, 2021. This date aligns with the timing of the mandatory influenza vaccination program we’ve operated successfully for many years. In those instances when someone may not be able to get vaccinated due to a medical condition or sincerely held religious belief, Ascension provided a process for requesting an exemption, just as we have done for the annual influenza vaccine for years. This decision is rooted in our Mission commitment to leading with quality and safety. As a healthcare provider and as a Catholic ministry, ensuring we have a culture of safety for our associates, patients and communities is foundational to our work.

