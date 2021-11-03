Advertisement

Bay City police search for suspect in case where two people were shot in alley

Investigators believe this was not a random crime and the suspect knew the victims
(WJRT)
By Terry Camp
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A typically quiet Bay City neighborhood stunned when gunshots ring out in the middle of the afternoon as two people are shot in the head.

A man and a woman were shot in an alley.

The woman is in critical condition, while the man is listed as stable at this hour.

Investigators say they have identified a suspect, but people who live near the shooting scene have to be concerned.

“I couldn’t get in my driveway, or go down the alleyway or anything,” says Julie Hock, of Bay City.

That’s because police cars and emergency vehicles lined Wilson Street in Bay City Tuesday afternoon, after two people were found shot in the head in this alley behind a home in the 600 block. A 22-year-old woman is in critical condition while a 26-year-old man is in stable condition. Police say they are both Bay City area residents.

“I’ve been around this neighborhood as long as I can remember, we never, ever had issues like that, its shocking,” says Hock.

She lives a few houses down from the scene. The shooting happened at around 3:45 p.m.

“Its terrifying, its sad, its not something that I want one of my kids getting out of school and see this,” she says.

Police have a suspect in mind, someone who knows the two victims. But investigators are still trying to determine what the suspect and the two victims were doing in this neighborhood, in this alley.

Police say this was not a random crime and there is no immediate threat to the general public. Still, Hock says her husband searched their own home after the shooting since they are so close to the scene. The couple has five children together.

“We definitely watch out for each other around here. There are a lot of kids in this neighborhood, so yeah, it was really scary,” says Hock.

At last check, the suspect was still not in custody and anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Bay City Public Safety Department.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Cramped, uncomfortable and stuck… Those are some of the words coming from Mid-Michigan Township...
Bridgeport Charter Township continues to work in uncomfortable conditions
Mother fighting for her daughters remains
Mother fighting for daughter's remains
Bridgeport Twp. continues to work in uncomfortable conditions
Bridgeport Twp. continues to work in uncomfortable conditions
At least half dozen write-in candidates for Flint City Council
Returning Flint City Council members hopeful that shakeup will bring council together