Bay City police search for suspect in case where two people were shot in alley

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A typically quiet Bay City neighborhood stunned when gunshots ring out in the middle of the afternoon as two people are shot in the head.

A man and a woman were shot in an alley.

The woman is in critical condition, while the man is listed as stable at this hour.

Investigators say they have identified a suspect, but people who live near the shooting scene have to be concerned.

“I couldn’t get in my driveway, or go down the alleyway or anything,” says Julie Hock, of Bay City.

That’s because police cars and emergency vehicles lined Wilson Street in Bay City Tuesday afternoon, after two people were found shot in the head in this alley behind a home in the 600 block. A 22-year-old woman is in critical condition while a 26-year-old man is in stable condition. Police say they are both Bay City area residents.

“I’ve been around this neighborhood as long as I can remember, we never, ever had issues like that, its shocking,” says Hock.

She lives a few houses down from the scene. The shooting happened at around 3:45 p.m.

“Its terrifying, its sad, its not something that I want one of my kids getting out of school and see this,” she says.

Police have a suspect in mind, someone who knows the two victims. But investigators are still trying to determine what the suspect and the two victims were doing in this neighborhood, in this alley.

Police say this was not a random crime and there is no immediate threat to the general public. Still, Hock says her husband searched their own home after the shooting since they are so close to the scene. The couple has five children together.

“We definitely watch out for each other around here. There are a lot of kids in this neighborhood, so yeah, it was really scary,” says Hock.

At last check, the suspect was still not in custody and anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Bay City Public Safety Department.

