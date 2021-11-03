Advertisement

Bridgeport Charter Township continues to work in uncomfortable conditions

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Bridgeport Charter Township, Mich. (WJRT) - Cramped, uncomfortable and stuck… Those are some of the words coming from Mid-Michigan Township officials on Wednesday after a close election that could have helped turn around their whole operation.

“Employees having worked out of this facility for this temporary facility for almost close to three years in these very subpar conditions. It’s it’s really affected employee morale,” said Adrianna Jordan, Township Manger.

The temporary facility used to be home for a church, Bridgeport township officials tell ABC12 they are disappointed in the residents’ decision to vote against a new proposed complex building.

“The Facilities are very inadequate and we hope that the voters will come out and see the facilities in the future for themselves, to see the conditions that we’ve been working in,” said Jordan.

The former township hall was built over a landfill and was demolished in 2019 after methane gas started to seep into the air making it an unsafe environment to work in.

Even years later Jordan says the township is working to get a more stable facility.

“We have been working with architects of Saginaw to put together a new space for our administrative offices, our police department and our fire department on that site. The budget came in at 7.2 million this year.”

The proposed new complex lost by just over 100 votes.

Bridgeport township officials say they won’t give up hope for a new home.

Until then the police department along with other township business will continue to run in the temporary facility.

“Well, we’ve been here for quite a long time now. And everyone’s adjusted as well as they can. So I don’t see any changes there. Are police officers have been very understanding and obviously they’ve got terrible conditions. So hopefully, we’ll get through this. We’ll give it another try and do better the next time,” added Augie Tausend, Township Supervisor.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

