CDC signs off on COVID-19 vaccine for 5 and up; parents are already booking appointments

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Tuesday night CDC Director, Rochelle Walensky gave the green light for children ages 5 to 11 to receive the Pfizer BioN-Tech vaccine.

Within moments of learning the news Swartz Creek mom, Emily Griffin was booking a vaccine appointment for her two daughters.

“We have been anxiously waiting for this news for a while now,” Griffin said. “We’re all very excited in this house, we were just jumping around.

After almost two years of isolating from family and making the tough decision to send her kids back to in-person learning she says her family is ready to resume life without interruption.

“It’s just been tough and I just feel like once our kids get this, then we can breathe a sigh of relief and start to live a normal life or some sort of resemblance of a normal life again,” Griffin said.

The decision, Griffin says, came easy to her and her husband.

“I’ve had conversations with my children’s doctors about this and they feel safe about it,” she explained.

Even with a full sign off from CDC, doctors say they understand some parent’s will still have concerns.

“I advocate for you to call your pediatrician, your internal medicine adult, and of course we’re always available for you to ask any questions to ease any tension about it,” Grand Blanc pediatrician Dr. Fawaz Haddad said.

The sign off from CDC means more than 825,000 Michigan kids can now receive the covid-19 vaccine. Last week Gov. Gretchen Whitmer directed state agencies to begin ordering those Pfizer doses right away and now hey will start being distributed across the state Wednesday morning.

