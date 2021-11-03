Clayton Township Police Department will continue after voters approve funding

CLAYTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents in Genesee County’s Clayton Township voted to continue funding their police department on Tuesday.

The Clayton Township Police Department will continue receiving its regular funding after more than 75% of voters approved a millage to continue providing money. The millage will not increase taxes for homeowners.

Residents pay 2.9 mills on their property taxes to operate the police department. That equates to about $145 per year for a house with a taxable value of $50,000 or $290 per year for a house with a taxable value of $100,000.

The Clayton Township Police Department currently has the police chief, five full-time officers, four part-time officers, four reserve officers and support staff.

