Demonstrating sit-down yoga on National Stress Awareness Day

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The first Wednesday in November in National Stress Awareness Day.

The goal is for everyone to take time out to identify what stress factors are in their lives and figure out what they can do to reduce those factors.

Yoga is one way to help reduce stress. Jennifer Whipple with Prana Yoga in Grand Blanc demonstrated a few sit-down poses that help people clear their minds and lower their stress.

