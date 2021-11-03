Fenton road bond passes, work to begin in 2022

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Fenton is ready to get to work after a bond proposal passes with 59% of the votes.

This isn’t the first time the city has tried to come up with a plan to fix the roads, and after years of wear and tear, the $24-million bond is coming just in time.

Fenton city Manager Lynn Markland said that its state funding limitations, which has put the city in the position of taking matters into their own hands.

“The gas tax money just isn’t enough to do complete a road program. It’s mostly used for winter maintenance and filling pot holes,” said Markland.

The biggest question is how will they pick which roads are at the top of the list-- that will of course depend on their condition.

A map created by the city, shows the status of each road and a majority of them are in red, for poor condition.

Markland said that some will need more work than others.

“Some will require mill and resurface, some will require a complete reconstruction,” said Markland. “We will be doing soil borings before the design work so we know if there is a good base or not. We want to make sure once the road is done-- it lasts.”

The plan will allow the city to borrow an amount not to exceed $24 million in bonds

According to Markland this bond should be able to cover about 30 miles worth of roads in the city of Fenton-- that’s more than 90% of all the roads located in the city.

Work could start as early as Spring of 2022.

