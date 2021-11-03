Advertisement

Fenton voters approve $24 million tax increase to fix streets

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Voters approved the city of Fenton’s bond proposal to fix more than 90% of its crumbling streets and roads.

The proposal will raise $24 million to fix about 30 miles of local roadways over the next 10 years. About 60% of voters approved the millage on Tuesday.

City Manager Lynn Markland hasn’t released a list of which roadways will receive attention first. Some projects also may include upgrades to underground utility infrastructure and sidewalks.

Markland said that the bond will cost the average home owner in Fenton about $266 in the first year.

