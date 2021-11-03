Advertisement

Flags lowered in Michigan on Thursday to honor Congressman Dale Kildee

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Flags should be lowered across Michigan on Thursday to honor the life and service of longtime Mid-Michigan Congressman Dale Kildee.

Kildee, who died on Oct. 13, will be laid to rest on Thursday. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation requesting all U.S. and Michigan flags be flown at half-staff Thursday.

Dale Kildee represented Mid-Michigan in Congress for 36 years after a decade in the Michigan Legislature. His nephew, Dan Kildee, won his seat in Congress after Dale Kildee retired in 2013.

“Throughout his life and career, Dale worked tirelessly to advocate for Michigan communities,” Whitmer said. “As an elected official, Dale championed legislation to support the automotive industry, reform education and expand financial aid for college students. His life was dedicated to service, and he demonstrated this commitment by rarely missing a vote during his 36 years in Congress.”

Flags should be raised to the peak for an instant on Thursday before they are lowered to half-staff. The process is repeated in reverse when they are lowered at the end of the day.

Flags across Michigan can return to full-staff on Friday.

