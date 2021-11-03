Advertisement

Flint City Council gets new look after voters elect new candidates

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - There will be new faces on the Flint City Council.

Unofficial results show at six of the city’s nine wards will have new council members after incumbents in three wards lost their bids for re-election on Tuesday.

Fourth Ward Councilwoman Kate Fields, who is the outgoing council president, lost to Judy Priestley by 10% of the vote.

Monica Galloway of Ward 7 lost to Allie Herkenroder with the highest voter turnout across the city. In Ward 8, Allan Griggs lost his seat to Dennis Pfeiffer.

Three wards had two new candidates on the ballot after Third Ward Councilman Santino Guerra and Sixth Ward Councilman Herbert Winfrey did not run for re-election. Maurice Davis of Ward 2 lost the race during the August primary and Ladel Lewis was elected to take his position.

First Ward Councilman Eric Mays and Ninth Ward Councilwoman Eva Worthing both ran unopposed on Tuesday, so they will keep their positions. Quincy Murphy won in Ward 3 with 57% of the vote while Tonya Burns won in Ward 6 by 11% of the vote.

Councilwoman Jerri Winfrey-Carter was re-elected to her seat in Ward 5.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Downtown Fenton
Fenton voters approve $24 million tax increase to fix streets
Clayton Township voters to decide on police millage in November
Clayton Township Police Department will continue after voters approve funding
Ballot proposal could shut down cannabis dispensaries in Lapeer and cost 300 jobs
Recreational marijuana shops remain in Lapeer with voter approval
CDC signs off on COVID-19 vaccine for 5 and up; parents are already booking appointments
CDC signs off on COVID-19 vaccine for 5 and up; parents are already booking appointments