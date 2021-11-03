Flint City Council gets new look after voters elect new candidates

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - There will be new faces on the Flint City Council.

Unofficial results show at six of the city’s nine wards will have new council members after incumbents in three wards lost their bids for re-election on Tuesday.

Fourth Ward Councilwoman Kate Fields, who is the outgoing council president, lost to Judy Priestley by 10% of the vote.

Monica Galloway of Ward 7 lost to Allie Herkenroder with the highest voter turnout across the city. In Ward 8, Allan Griggs lost his seat to Dennis Pfeiffer.

Three wards had two new candidates on the ballot after Third Ward Councilman Santino Guerra and Sixth Ward Councilman Herbert Winfrey did not run for re-election. Maurice Davis of Ward 2 lost the race during the August primary and Ladel Lewis was elected to take his position.

First Ward Councilman Eric Mays and Ninth Ward Councilwoman Eva Worthing both ran unopposed on Tuesday, so they will keep their positions. Quincy Murphy won in Ward 3 with 57% of the vote while Tonya Burns won in Ward 6 by 11% of the vote.

Councilwoman Jerri Winfrey-Carter was re-elected to her seat in Ward 5.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.