Frosty couple of mornings

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A trough working across the region today, followed by another tomorrow, keeps westerly winds intact and the lake effect machine going.

After a frosty & sunny start to the day, we’ll see some lake effect clouds from time to time this afternoon. There’s a chance you’ll see some flurries/sprinkles, but most stay dry. The best chance to see snow will be north and inland, near Houghton Lake. Winds today will be out of the W at 5-10mph, turning to around 5mph overnight.

Tonight’s temps will fall into the mid and upper 20s with partly cloudy skies.

This leads to highs tomorrow only near 45 with sun & clouds, and a few spotty showers.

We’re then warmer with more sun to end this week and start the next!

