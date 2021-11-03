Advertisement

Genesee County part of Jobs Court pilot program to give defendants a second chance

Certain defendants will be offered a job and social services to overcome whatever led to their issues
stock footage of judge's gavel
stock footage of judge's gavel(wwbt/nbc12)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County is one of three joining a pilot program aimed at giving people convicted of low-level nonviolent crimes a second chance.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II unveiled the new $5.5 million Jobs Court plan in Detroit on Wednesday. Genesee County will one of the first counties to take part along with Marquette and Wayne counties.

Jobs Court will pair up to 450 defendants convicted of low-level and nonviolent crimes with employers, who will provide them with a good paying job, benefits, training and opportunities to advance their careers. The program is part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s $75 million MI Safe Communities plan.

Participants will remain under court monitoring for one year with requirements to maintain open communication and comply with any guidelines. They will be eligible for mental health treatment, transportation and consultations with a social worker.

Prosecutors in all three counties can dismiss charges against Jobs Court participants if they complete the program successfully.

“Jobs Court is an innovative program that checks all of the boxes: it’s smart on crime, reduces the burden on our criminal justice system, puts offenders on a permanent path to success, helps our local businesses, and makes our communities safer,” Nessel said.

Whitmer said the Jobs Court will fill two big needs for Michigan: Addressing the backlog in courts and filling job openings.

“Any time we can steer a bad situation toward a positive outcome that will help an individual get on the right track in life and be a productive member of our community, I am all for it,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

The MI Safe Communities Plan also includes the following provisions:

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

United Auto Workers
Grand Blanc man sent to prison for UAW health care fraud scheme
Genesee County resident wins $500,000 from Michigan Lottery instant game
Jennifer Whipple owns Prana Yoga in Grand Blanc.
Yoga is possible while sitting down
Jim Gall
Wellness Wednesday: Recognizing the early signs of dementia