Genesee County part of Jobs Court pilot program to give defendants a second chance

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County is one of three joining a pilot program aimed at giving people convicted of low-level nonviolent crimes a second chance.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II unveiled the new $5.5 million Jobs Court plan in Detroit on Wednesday. Genesee County will one of the first counties to take part along with Marquette and Wayne counties.

Jobs Court will pair up to 450 defendants convicted of low-level and nonviolent crimes with employers, who will provide them with a good paying job, benefits, training and opportunities to advance their careers. The program is part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s $75 million MI Safe Communities plan.

Participants will remain under court monitoring for one year with requirements to maintain open communication and comply with any guidelines. They will be eligible for mental health treatment, transportation and consultations with a social worker.

Prosecutors in all three counties can dismiss charges against Jobs Court participants if they complete the program successfully.

“Jobs Court is an innovative program that checks all of the boxes: it’s smart on crime, reduces the burden on our criminal justice system, puts offenders on a permanent path to success, helps our local businesses, and makes our communities safer,” Nessel said.

Whitmer said the Jobs Court will fill two big needs for Michigan: Addressing the backlog in courts and filling job openings.

“Any time we can steer a bad situation toward a positive outcome that will help an individual get on the right track in life and be a productive member of our community, I am all for it,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

The MI Safe Communities Plan also includes the following provisions:

