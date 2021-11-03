Genesee County woman wins $500,000 on lottery scratch-off ticket

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - (11/3/21) - The Michigan Lottery said a Genesee County woman won $500,000 playing the lottery’s $500 Fever instant game.

In the announcement Wednesday, it said the winner had purchased the $5 scratch-off ticket at a gas station on Clio Road in Mount Morris Township.

The lottery said the woman claimed the prize and had chosen to remain anonymous. It said she planned to use the money to retire and invest.

