Advertisement

JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Many of us saw our first flakes of snow fly across Mid-Michigan Tuesday.  And up north, across northern lower Michigan, the snow was accumulating on the grass and sticking to the roads.  Overnight, things will be pretty quiet, but also pretty cold across our neck of the woods.  With partly cloudy skies expected, low temperatures early Wednesday morning will range from the middle, to upper 20s.  A hard freeze is likely as sub-freezing temperatures hold for several hours.

Not too much of a change is expected for Wednesday.  We will have a mix of sun and clouds, and there will, once again, be a chance to see a few drops of rain and flakes of snow.  The best chance will come during the afternoon and early evening.  High temperatures will once again struggle into the middle 40s as a westerly breeze continues to hold.  The clouds will break up again for Wednesday night, so another hard freeze is likely into Thursday morning.

Our relatively quiet stretch of weather should continue right on into, and through, the upcoming weekend.  We will also experience a nice little warm-up as winds swing back in from the southwest.  Highs Thursday will still likely be in the 40s, but by Sunday and then for the first part of next week,  temperatures will be cruising through the 50s.  Our “normal” high is now 53-degrees.  On ABC12 News we will let you know if the warming trend will also include bright sunshine. - JR

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Hard Freeze Conditions Overnight...
JR's Tuesday Night Weather Report
A Hard Freeze Expected Overnight...
JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report
A Hard Freeze Expected Overnight...
JR's Tuesday Evening Weather Report
WJRT November 2nd, 2021 Morning Weather
Some lake effect showers today