JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

Many of us across Mid-Michigan experienced our coldest temperatures of the season Wednesday morning as readings dipped into the 20s. With a mix of sun and clouds, and with a lighter westerly wind prevailing, highs for the afternoon held in the middle 40s. And for the second day in a row, some flakes of snow mixed with some drops of rain during the afternoon. For the night, skies will again clear out a bit, so temperatures will once again tumble into the 20s in most areas.

Overall, Thursday should be a pretty quiet day. Skies will be a little bit brighter and winds will begin to turn just a little bit more in from the southwest. We won’t notice it too much Thursday as highs stay in the 40s, but that shift in the wind will result in some modest warming into, and through, the weekend. A few more flurries may fly Thursday, but they will be fewer and father between. Temperatures Thursday night will again settle into the 20s in many areas.

The Friday through Sunday stretch will feature a decent amount of sunshine. Highs Friday will be back up around the 50-degree mark. For Saturday, readings will move back through the lower 50s, which is where we should be for this time of the year. Sunday’s highs will be well into the 50s across the ABC12 viewing area. A few spots may even touch 60. On ABC12 News we will let you know how long that warmer air will hang around once it moves in. - JR