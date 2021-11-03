Michigan Democrats unveil election bills that contradict Republican plan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan Democrats say their new nine-bill package of election reforms aims to protect the rights of every voter to cast their ballot.

Some of the proposals directly contradict a competing plan from Republicans, which has passed the Legislature and received a veto from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson joined four Democrat state representatives on Wednesday to discuss the nine bills. Democrats say the bills would provide free, fair an accessible elections.

New proposals in the bills include a requirement for every city or township to provide a drop box for absentee ballots and a measure that would allow clerks to send unsolicited absentee ballot applications by mail automatically for every election.

“It’s about making the system more equitable,” said Democrat State Rep. Kara Hope of Holt. “For example, if you’re a disabled senior who has a hard time leaving your home, your voice still counts as much as anyone else’s. We need to make sure that folks in that condition still have strong rights and freedoms.”

Democrats say their bills are a direct response to the competing Republican plan, which they believe would restrict some people’s right to vote. They also disagree with Republican-backed measures to curtail new election rights approved with Proposal 3 of 2018.

“In a year where we have seen a national, coordinated, partisan effort to undo the policies that made our 2020 election so secure, accessible and successful, I am grateful for the leadership of lawmakers who legislate in furtherance of facts with an eye towards ensuring our democracy is one where every valid vote is counted and every voice is heard,” Benson said.

Democrats say new rules like voter registration on Election Day led to record turnout in the November 2020 elections.

“Voting and registering to vote in this state needs to be as easy, accessible, and straightforward as possible for every single resident,” said Democrat State Rep. Mari Manoogian of Birmingham. “It’s well past time for the Legislature to take up our duty to do just that, and I’m proud that it’s House Democrats leading that charge with this package’s introduction.”

The Republican-led Legislature already has approved several bills that would place new voter ID requirements, prohibit unsolicited mailing of absentee ballot applications. Whitmer vetoed them already.

However, changes to Michigan’s election laws may play out with citizen petitions. Secure MI Vote is circulating petitions that would allow the Legislature to enact several election requirements without a veto threat if the group can collect 340,000 valid signatures from registered voters.

Protect MI Vote has organized to oppose the Secure MI Vote group’s petitions.

