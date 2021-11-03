Michigan health department urges COVID-19 vaccine for kids age 5 to 11

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - With federal authorization late Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging parents to have children age 5 to 11 vaccinated for COVID-19 right away.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided final authorization to dispense a one-third dose of the Pfizer vaccine to young children. The state health department said Wednesday morning that health care providers should begin offering the vaccine as soon as possible.

The federal authorization applies to 825,000 children in Michigan and the state already has over 287,700 doses on hand for them. State health officials say more than 42% of children ages 12 to 15 have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

“Being able to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine brings us hope and also an additional opportunity to urge all eligible Michiganders to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan’s chief medical executive. “We know these vaccines work and protect our children and their families.”

State health officials say 201,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in kids age 19 or young and 20 kids age 10 to 19 have died from the illness. More than 450 children younger than age 12 on average are infected with the coronavirus every day.

“It is important to get children ages five and up vaccinated as quickly as possible to save even more lives and reduce serious illness,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel. “Getting the safe and effective vaccines are an effort that every eligible Michigander can take to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and its variants, and to help end this pandemic.”

She said the vaccine is important for allowing young children to resume normal activities with friends, sports teams and in school

The Pfizer vaccine for children is 91% effective in preventing COVID-19 symptoms in children age 5 to 11. It will be administered as two doses about 21 days apart.

Children who received the vaccine during clinical trials reported pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, chills, muscle pain, fevers and joint pain for one to three days. More children reported side effects after the second dose.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.