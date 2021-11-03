Mother of woman whose skull was found in Flint park still seeking closure four years later

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Four years ago, in November of 2017, police made the shocking discovery.

The remains of Misty-Dawn Kerrison-Steiber and Claudia Wilson were found in Flint’s Broome Park. The discovery had the FBI shutting the area down for several days, looking for the rest of the women’s remains.

The U.S. Department of Justice said that Misty was a victim of sex trafficking by a violent gang in the Flint area.

One mother is still fighting tirelessly to get custody of her daughter’s remains. Now, she’s being told that could happen by the end of the year.

Becky Beck, mother of Misty-Dawn Kerrison-Steiber, says she’s not getting her hopes up because she has been told that before and still doesn’t have her remains.

She believes somebody out there can help her put her daughter to rest.

”I don’t think it’s fair that any parent should be put through this,” Beck said.

Beck calls it a living nightmare. Four years later, she still has no closure and no custody of her daughter’s remains.

“I’m relentless, and I told them I will be the one knocking on your door every day if that’s what it takes,” Beck said.

Beck has been begging for custody of Kerrison-Steiber’s remains, but that was denied because she said investigators are working with the skull.

“If the place that’s doing it knew how long I’d been waiting, maybe they’d speed it up or something,” Beck said.

Now, she’s finally getting an answer.

“I’m being told I should have them by the end of the year, but I’m very skeptical because I’ve been told in the past that I would get her remains, and I haven’t gotten them,” Beck said.

ABC12 reached out to the Genesee County Medical Examiner’s Office. They directed us to Flint Police. Flint Police says the investigation is active, including very complex scientific testing. For those reasons, the remains will not be returned at this time.

Beck says they completed modeling the skull as part of the investigation and are now testing.

As she waits anxiously, she’s begging the public to help.

“Somebody out there knows. They know where her and Claudia are, and they really need to come forward,” Beck said.

And give up the rest of her first and only daughter’s remains.

“I don’t know that just having her skull will give me full closure knowing that the rest of her bones are out there somewhere,” Beck said.

The bodies were discovered on November 7, which is on Sunday.

Beck is inviting the community for a vigil for her daughter and Claudia Wilson at 3:00 at Broome Park.

