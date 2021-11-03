Advertisement

Nonbinary designation added for Michigan driver’s licenses

Resident longer need to identify as male or female
A Michigan driver's license (Source via WJRT )
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich (AP) - Michigan residents who identify as nonbinary will be able to designate it on their driver’s license or state identification card starting Nov. 10.

Those interested in changing their sex marker do not need any documentation from a health care provider or a court affirming their identity.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says the nonbinary designation will be annotated as an “X.” People are nonbinary if their gender identity is not strictly male or female.

Benson says she is proud to support Michiganders who for many years have called on the state to provide a nonbinary sex mark on their ID.

U.S. Passports will begin offering a nonbinary option for gender broadly next year. An activist from Colorado received the first nonbinary passport earlier this year.

