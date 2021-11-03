Quincy Murphy excited to get to work on the Flint City Council

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Quincy Murphy is among the six new people on the Flint City Council, his election night victory is a long time coming for the councilman elect.

He is widely known in Flint’s third ward for his efforts to clean-up blight in his community.

He spoke with ABC12 News and reflected on his path to victory and laying out his hopes for the new governing body at Flint City Hall.

“It’s been taking me over a decade,” said Quincy Murphy.

Murphy’s third ward election night victory over challenger AC Dumas is the win Murphy had been waiting for.

The councilman elect enduring five failed attempts before clinching the seat. Every loss he said was a teachable moment.

“Even when I lost I stayed in the race in a community. I kept doing things in the community. So, I didn’t leave, I didn’t go nowhere, I stayed in the fight and I just learning things and I learned from people, I learned from all of those city councilman. They all taught me something,” said Murphy.

Murphy has lived in Flint’s third ward for more than 30 years. His work in the community began with some bricks and vacant lot.

“I owned a house and next to the house was a vacant lot and Myra owned the time square she has passed along she gave me 20 dollars and it was a whole bunch of bricks in the vacant lot and took them and made a flower bed and put a little pond right there,” he said.

From there, Murphy took on larger beautification projects like Dewey Park.

“I started with a push lawnmower in Dewey Park, but I had faith of a mustard seed and it just flourished from there,” said Murphy.

Early Wednesday morning after the election, Murphy said that he took a drive around the neighborhood, seeing it through a new set of lenses.

Murphy said that he will take his list and his lessons learned to city hall...to continuing making a difference in the third ward.

Quincy Murphy said that is appreciative for everyone who supported him. He will be sworn in with the rest of the council next Monday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.