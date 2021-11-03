Recreational marijuana shops remain in Lapeer with voter approval

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Six cannabis dispensaries in Lapeer will stay open after voters overwhelmingly defeated a proposal to stop recreational marijuana sales.

Nearly 75% of voters said they want to see sales continue.

Residents collected 200 signatures on petitions to advance a measure that aimed to close all six recreational marijuana shops. Business owners were worried if the citizen-initiated proposal passed, 300 people would lose their jobs.

After the city of Lapeer opted in for selling cannabis for recreational adult use in July of 2020, Pure Lapeer was the first adult-use retailer that was licensed in December of 2020.

Residents in Perry also approved a measure allowing for medical marijuana. Voters approved a City Charter amendment by eight votes on Tuesday, allowing the city to establish a Department of Medical Marijuana to oversee local regulations for those new facilities.

In 2020, the cannabis industry in Michigan brought in $3.2 billion.

