Returning Flint City Council members hopeful that shakeup will bring council together

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - There’s a big shake up with Flint City Council.

Unofficial results show six of the city’s nine wards will have new council members.

The former council still has a committee meeting on Wednesday, but come Monday, new council members will be sworn in and hit the ground running with important city business.

ABC12 spoke with two of the three incumbents, Eric Mays and Eva Worthing. They both say they hope this new council can come together and take care of city business, and the first test to that will be how to spend millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief money.

”Will we stop the dysfunction and work together or will we continue it?” Worthing asked.

Dysfunction like constant interruptions, name-calling, and meetings lasting more than ten hours.

9th Ward Flint City Councilwoman Eva Worthing says a shakeup on Flint City Council says a lot about what voters in Flint want.

“The fact that there are six new members means that Flint as a whole is tired of the dysfunction, and I am too, so I am really hoping that who the voters put in will be a better mit for our city,” Worthing said.

Flint voters won’t have to wait long to see if this group can come together and take care of the business for the city.

On Monday, council members will be sworn in and begin important city business.

$47 million that we have to allocate properly in the areas of crime prevention, public safety, which might be blight, essential worker pay.

First Ward City Councilman, Eric Mays says people in the community just want good government including public safety, clearing up blight, economic development, and jobs.

Making those changes right away will help get more people engaged rather than having a voter turnout of around ten percent in most wards.

“If you want to get people excited about government, deliver, and that’s what I want to try and help this council. I want to provide leadership to deliver,” Mays said.

Aside from American Rescue Plan Funding, both Mays and Worthing said there should be a conversation related to rules.

Both are hoping changing some rules will help make meetings run faster.

Something else community members will be looking forward to come Monday is voting for a City Council President.

Stick with ABC12 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.