12 In Your Town: Dow Gardens offers an oasis in Midland

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Dow Gardens is one of the beautiful places that Midland has to offer.

It’s a 110-acre botanical garden located on Eastman Avenue. Assistant Director of Guest Operations Carolynn Paten described the expansive facility and its history.

The Christmas season is fast approaching and Dow Gardens has both Christmas at the Pines and a Christmas walk scheduled in December.

Dow Gardens is located at 1809 Eastman Ave. in Midland. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays and closed on Mondays.

Click here for call 989-631-2677 for more information.

