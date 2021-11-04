12 In Your Town: Exploring the landmark Tridge

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The Tridge is one of Midland’s most recognizable landmarks.

The pedestrian bridge carries people in three directions over the confluence of the Tittabawassee and Chippewa rivers just west of downtown Midland.

“The arches, the spans, the way it connects the three segments of the river. It’s just an engineering feat,” said Katie Davis, a retired engineer. “I saw pictures of this all the time on TV and i thought, ‘You know, I’ve got to go down there and look at this thing.’”

The Tridge came to life in 1981, when it opened to the public. Midland Parks Director Bart Heil was there for the big day when it opened.

“As a kid, we all thought it was way cool,” he said. “All of the kids in town were real involved in it too, because there were penny drives, things like that -- grassroots, local fundraising done to get that matching money to build the Tridge. So we were all excited to see it come to be and we just thought it was cool to be able to get over the river too.”

The Tridge is unique with its three 180-foot spokes reaching out from a center pillar in the water.

The structure underwent a multi-million dollar renovation in 2017. Repair crews replaced the decking, dry-ice blasted and restained the wood and the metal was repainted.

“So it was really a major refurbishment and we actually did a rededication of the Tridge, and several of us that were at the rededication, we actually wore reproductions of the T-shirts that we wore when we were little kids at the initial dedication,” Heil said. “There were several of us who were repeat folks who had been at the actual original dedication.”

Beyond its architectural statement, the Tridge serves a functional purpose by connecting the community. It was the catalyst for expanded outdoor opportunities in Midland.

Chippawassee Park, two dog parks, the Chippewa Trail and the Chippewa Nature Center all are more easily accessible from the downtown area by taking a stroll across the Tridge.

