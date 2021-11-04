Advertisement

12 In Your Town: Exploring the landmark Tridge

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The Tridge is one of Midland’s most recognizable landmarks.

The pedestrian bridge carries people in three directions over the confluence of the Tittabawassee and Chippewa rivers just west of downtown Midland.

“The arches, the spans, the way it connects the three segments of the river. It’s just an engineering feat,” said Katie Davis, a retired engineer. “I saw pictures of this all the time on TV and i thought, ‘You know, I’ve got to go down there and look at this thing.’”

The Tridge came to life in 1981, when it opened to the public. Midland Parks Director Bart Heil was there for the big day when it opened.

“As a kid, we all thought it was way cool,” he said. “All of the kids in town were real involved in it too, because there were penny drives, things like that -- grassroots, local fundraising done to get that matching money to build the Tridge. So we were all excited to see it come to be and we just thought it was cool to be able to get over the river too.”

The Tridge is unique with its three 180-foot spokes reaching out from a center pillar in the water.

The structure underwent a multi-million dollar renovation in 2017. Repair crews replaced the decking, dry-ice blasted and restained the wood and the metal was repainted.

“So it was really a major refurbishment and we actually did a rededication of the Tridge, and several of us that were at the rededication, we actually wore reproductions of the T-shirts that we wore when we were little kids at the initial dedication,” Heil said. “There were several of us who were repeat folks who had been at the actual original dedication.”

Beyond its architectural statement, the Tridge serves a functional purpose by connecting the community. It was the catalyst for expanded outdoor opportunities in Midland.

Chippawassee Park, two dog parks, the Chippewa Trail and the Chippewa Nature Center all are more easily accessible from the downtown area by taking a stroll across the Tridge.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Midland Center for the Arts
12 In Your Town: Midland Center for the Arts connect its community
Dow Gardens
12 In Your Town: Dow Gardens offers an oasis in Midland
Dorothy Zehnder
Dorothy Zehnder, matriarch of Bavarian Inn, preparing to celebrate 100th birthday
Jennifer Whipple owns Prana Yoga in Grand Blanc.
Demonstrating sit-down yoga on National Stress Awareness Day