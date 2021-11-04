Advertisement

12 In Your Town: Midland Center for the Arts connect its community

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Midland community connects at the Midland Center for the Arts.

The facility is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and looking back on significant growth over that time.

The center serves as a cultural hub for the region. From Broadway shows, to children’s exhibits, to unique art and guest speakers, there’s always a reason to pay a visit.

Broadway shows will be returning in January after a nearly two-year layoff during the coronavirus pandemic. A “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” is scheduled during the winter holiday season, along with a holiday art fair on the weekend before Thanksgiving.

