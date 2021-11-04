Auto insurance refunds coming for MI auto insurance policy holders, catastrophically injured patients feel ignored

GAINES, Mich. (WJRT) - Money, Back in the driver’s wallet. Michigan drivers with auto insurance policies will soon be receiving a refund check, thanks to a surplus of five billion dollars in the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association fund.

Governor Whitmer called for the refunds earlier in the weekend the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association board quickly agreed and approved the governors request.

By now, for those who have an auto insurance policy in Michigan, they will probably know if they will be getting a refund eventually

So, how did we get here?

First, let’s time travel back to 1972 when Michigan’s no fault insurance law was put into place, allowing for unlimited, lifetime medical benefits for those that were catastrophically injured in an auto accident.

“Back then cars weren’t as quite as safe as they are now, and I think that a lot more money in an accident back then -- if it was catastrophic -- you had a lot more money going out -- now a days the cars are so much safer,” said Bob Brundle, an independent insurance agent in Grand Blanc.

Brundle believes that a part of why that surplus has ballooned so high is because cars are safer, which means less catastrophic injuries.

He said that it’s important to remember that the five billion dollar surplus is money that every vehicle owner has paid into.

“If you have three autos on a policy, you’re going to pay three times to the MCCA. It isn’t per policy, it’s per auto, so you may get a big auto policy discount -- but on every auto -- they’re going to give something to the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association , that’s another way the surplus may have been built,” Brundle said.

Governor Whitmer, earlier this week called for the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association to refund its surplus to Michigan drivers.

The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association board quickly voted unanimously to issue those refunds.

What isn’t know at this point, is how much they will be and when that will happen. The board has said that information will come out in the coming weeks.

It’s important to remember not everyone is on board with these refunds being issued to Michigan drivers.

Bill Nagy and his wife Jody of Gaines are clearly upset and frustrated over the recent decision by the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association to refund a five billion dollar surplus to Michigan drivers, and not put that money toward the people who need it most.

ABC12 news first told Bill’s story about a month ago, and the financial struggles they now face because of the changes that have happened with no fault auto insurance reform in the state.

The most recent news that came out from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association almost adds insult to injury for people like Bill.

Bill and his wife certainly were distraught, they felt betrayed and they downright feel like they’re being ignored and nobody cares.

”My depression is so bad and I can’t talk a lot,” said Nagy.

Nagy’s world was turned upside down four years ago when he was catastrophically injured in a motorcycle accident.

It left him with two brain injuries, a broken nose, collar bones, ribs and too many injuries to list. He also lost his right leg.

When he and his wife Jody heard the news that Governor Whitmer called for the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association to refund it’s five billion dollar surplus to drivers with auto policies in the state, the couple was crushed.

“It is more than a slap in the face. It is a travesty that that is happening,” said Gaines.

Nagy said that it’s because of the changes in the insurance reform laws, he isn’t getting the care he needs like physical, occupational and massage therapy, because insurance won’t pay for it.

“A lot of them are losing their homes, a lot of them cannot get their supplies. If they try to get them into a nursing home, they can’t get them into a nursing home because they don’t have the equipment or the abilities or the manpower, trying to get caregivers is nearly impossible. It’s very very sad,” said Gaines.

What’s upsetting even more for Bill and Jody is the fact that the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association is sitting on this large surplus, and not a dollar will go towards the people the fund was designed to help.

“How would the governor and all those people that want to get rid of this money, How would they feel if that’s their family. Somebody in their family is in our position,” said Nagy.

Bill and Jody are holding onto hope that something is going to happen in their favor.

They both have said the entire situation and inaction of state lawmakers to help catastrophically injured people, in their words is reckless.

