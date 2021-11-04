Deputy Chief of Staff for the city of Flint charged with drunken driving and resisting arrest

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Deputy Chief of Staff for the city of Flint has been charged with drunken driving and resisting arrest on Thursday.

State police say they arrested Duvarl Murdock back on Sept. 5 in Flint Township, but he was released while lab results were being finalized.

A warrant was issued for Murdock’s arrest this week and he was arraigned Thursday on the resisting charge and his second offense of operating while intoxicated.

Murdock has been placed on administrative leave from the city since the incident.

