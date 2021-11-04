Dorothy Zehnder, matriarch of Bavarian Inn, preparing to celebrate 100th birthday

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - As she approaches her 100th birthday, Dorothy Zehnder still comes to work at her beloved Bavarian Inn Restaurant nearly every day.

Zehnder has dedicated 80 of her nearly 100 years to the family owned restaurant, which is a staple of downtown Frankenmuth. She is preparing to celebrate her centenarian birthday on Dec. 1.

“Dorothy loves people,” said her granddaughter, Katie Zehnder Weiss. “She loves to cook and bring joy to people with our many menu offerings.”

Zehnder was a cofounder of the Bavarian Inn and its associated businesses with her late husband William “Tiny” Zehnder, including the landmark restaurant, Castle Shops, Bavarian Inn Lodge, River Place Shops, Covered Bridge Shop, Frank’s Muth, Frankenmuth Cheese Haus and an online store.

Bavarian Inn Corp. has grown to over 1,000 employees and the Bavarian Inn Restaurant ranks among the 50 largest in the United States with about 900,000 meals served annually.

Zehnder has been inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame and received the Saginaw Lifetime Achievement Award. She also authored three cookbooks, including “From My Kitchen to Yours” in 2014.

While she’s not working, Zehnder enjoys time with her three children, 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Most of her children, their spouses and some grandchildren work alongside her in the family business.

Anyone who wants to send her birthday greetings is invited to email events@bavarianinn.com.

