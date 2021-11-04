Fenton restaurant sees influx of employees looking for work

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s not for lack of trying, but the labor shortage is still taking a toll on local restaurants that have been struggling.

Some local eateries said that that could be turning around though.

Community by Fuel up Fresh was launched in April of 2021 by Justin Trombley and his wife Kali, despite being one of the owners, Justin often finds himself manning the grill.

“We both work 7 days a week,” said Trombley.

While their take home meal prep service skyrocketed in demand, their in-house restaurant was struggling without enough staff to run it.

“The employees we had-- we had to have dedicated to the meal prep service we had on the weekend and we didn’t have any extra to operate the restaurant as well,” he said. “We’re trying to get to the point where we don’t have to be here every day. We finally seeing a dim light at the end of the tunnel.”

Trombley said that they tried to hire, but it doesn’t always work out.

“We had multiple people set up interviews, even come in and get hired and just not show up for the first day of work,” said Trombley.

While that can be discouraging, there has been an influx in applications.

“Most of the people that have applied have been teenagers,” said Trombley. “I’m not sure if the end of sports season kind of help, we saw an influx over the past month with people applying. But it’s just a lot of kids which is nice.”

The business will be reopening on Saturdays and Sundays starting this weekend.

Community by Fuel up Fresh is still hiring. Those who are interested can go to their website to apply.

