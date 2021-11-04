Flint residents want change for vacant Flint Community School buildings

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mid-Michigan school district is asking for help after multiple reports of vandalism on their properties throughout the community.

Last month a fire ripped through an abandoned Flint elementary school.

Now, there’s a few walls left standing on what was known as Washington Elementary School.

The location has been a target by arsonists on multiple occasions. Residents nearby feel heartbroken by the vandalism in their neighborhood.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the only vacant Flint school property that is seeing vandalism and break-ins.

On Tuesday the district put out a letter stating that they are aware of the activity on their vacant properties.

Flint Community Schools address vandalism on their vacant properties. (WJRT)

Now that the ashes have settled a month after the century old elementary school caught fire, Flint Resident Rachel Hubbard is hopeful that it can be turned into a place for the community to use.

“There’s been a lot of loss in the community maybe like make a memorial for something you know, or park or like put just put a couple swing sets up,” said Hubbard.

Longtime Eastside Flint resident Edna Sabucco said that when she saw the school set fire, she wasn’t surprised and thought it should have come down sooner since it was shut down back in 2014.

“It’s been set fire several times, but apparently this time they were serious whoever they were, and they had strong intentions of it coming down. And realistically, I think it should have been raised many years ago. Rather than just allow to sit there and deteriorate further,” said Sabucco.

In order to prevent anything like this from happening again, Flint Community Schools is asking the public to report any suspicious or illegal activity.

The district said that the vacant properties they own are in the process of being sold to community partners or renovated for use.

