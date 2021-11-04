Gov. Whitmer to sign bill to end state tax on feminine hygiene products

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - (11/4/21) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer planned to sign the first of two bills Thursday that will eliminate the state tax on feminine hygiene products.

It meant Michigan would join more than 20 states that either ended the sales tax on menstrual products or never had one.

Whitmer said the legislation would drive down costs and save families more than $4,800 in taxes over a lifetime.

Her staff said House Bill 5267 would be signed Thursday afternoon in Lansing.

