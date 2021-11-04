JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report

We had some stubborn clouds hold across Mid-Michigan Thursday, but for all the bark to them, there wasn’t much of a bite. Some of the thicker ones again spit out a few drops of rain and a few flakes of snow, but most of us stayed dry. Highs for the day stayed in the 40s, but winds began turning in from the southwest. Ultimately, this will result in some modest warming through the weekend. For tonight, however, the clouds will break up a little bit, and lows will settle into the 20s in many areas for the third night in a row.

With partly sunny skies and south-southwesterly winds Friday, temperatures will recover pretty well considering the cold start. High temperatures will range from the upper 40s, to lower 50s. Our “normal” high is now 52-degrees. We will have that number surrounded Saturday afternoon with more sunshine expected, and with a light southwesterly wind holding. A stronger southwesterly wind Sunday will push temperatures back to above-average levels with partly, to mostly sunny skies expected.

We will have a mild start to the new week. Highs Monday may top the 60-degree mark with more sunshine expected. Some showers will make a move into the region on Tuesday, but it doesn’t look like a major pattern. A larger weather system will move into the Great Lakes for the midweek period. Rain looks to be a good bet as the storm first moves in. On ABC12 News we will tell you what to expect as the storm system moves out of our area. - JR