Lake effect clouds and flurries today

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A trough moving through the region will keep lake effect flurries in the forecast for the earlier part of the day. Then high pressure moves in, calming our winds and bringing lake effect to an end. We’ll begin a dry stretch with a warm up into next week.

Today’s highs will be near 45 with some sun, but also some lake effect clouds and spotty flurries thanks to a westerly wind at 5-10mph.

Tonight winds turn light with mainly clear skies. It’ll be cool with lows around 30 degrees.

Tomorrow we’re up to around 50 with some passing clouds. Saturday we move into the lower 50s, then we’re up to around 60 for Sunday and Monday!

