Lawyer says January 4th vaccine mandate is absolutely legal

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - An official deadline has been set for workers at companies with more than 100 employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The White House says the new vaccine rules go into effect on Jan. 4, and will cover 84 million employees across the country.

Officials said that the federal mandate set in place by OSHA preempts any state or local laws.

Flint based Attorney, Dean Yeotis, said that without medical or religious exemption, the mandate is 100% legally binding.

“It’s absolutely legally binding-- as the full force of law,” said Yeotis.

Yeotis also said that getting an exemption may be harder than most people think.

“It’s less then 50% for sure. Everything is relatively new, so I think there is a lot of confusion on both sides,” Yeotis said. “A lot of times you see the employers really not knowing how to respond.”

As for those who want to apply for exemption, it’s probably a good idea to start the process now.

“I’d advise them to talk to a lawyer about how to request an exemption to do it in the most effective way to give them the best chance,” Yeotis said. “There will be a check list they’ll look at within the religious or medical area. That means you need to have that figured out.”

Yeotis said that the enforcement of the vaccine requirements will land on employers, who must make sure employees adhere to the mandate by Jan. 4 2022, or they could face major fines per employee.

“OSHA is the governing board at the federal level and MiOSHA at the state level,” he said. “They will come in and investigate, if there are violations there will be fines. For willful or intention violations, they can be serious.”

According to the White House, any employee who remains unvaccinated must provide a verified negative COVID test weekly.

Companies are not required to pay for those tests.

Yeotis said that the requirements could be setting up for potential legal battles in the near future.

“There’s already lawsuits being brought to prevent it, and it has to play out in courts,” Yeotis said.

