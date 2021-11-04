Meijer continues teacher discount on school supplies for entire year

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Educators can continue purchasing school supplies with a discount at Meijer during the entire 2021-2022 school year.

Meijer announced an extension of its popular teacher discount on school supplies Thursday. Teachers can apply their 15% school discount on classroom supplies at any of the 258 Meijer stores in the Midwest.

The 15% discount extends to classroom supplies like notebooks, crayons, paper, pencils and folders. The program grew last summer to include office furniture and children’s apparel teachers use themselves -- a total of 1,500 items.

The discount program is a response to teachers spending their own money to stock their classrooms every year. Essentials also are included in the annual discount program.

“We understand the need for teachers to restock the essentials is especially great as they return to classroom learning and face the potential changes this year may bring,” said May Graceffa, director of back-to-school merchandising for Meijer. “Our goal is to help teachers in communities across the Midwest shop with confidence whenever they need to refill supplies.”

National students show that teachers spent about $750 on classroom supplies and 30% of teachers spent over $1,000. About 95% of teachers surveyed said their school’s budget will not be enough to cover the cost of their necessary supplies.

Teachers who want to claim the 15% discount need to visit the customer service desk when they arrive at a Meijer store and show a valid school ID. Workers will create a paper coupon for the discount, which teachers can use at checkout.

Teachers can use the discount multiple times for classroom supplies, but they have to obtain a new paper coupon every time they visit a store.

“Flexibility is more important than ever as teachers consider the number of supplies required for the new school year, so helping reduce stress on their pocketbooks any time their classrooms run low on essential items is top of mind for us,” Graceffa said.

