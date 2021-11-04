Advertisement

Michigan drivers getting auto insurance refund

Catastrophic Claims Association approves refunds, but hasn’t set amounts, a process or a timeline
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Every driver with auto insurance in Michigan will be getting some money back.

The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association board voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve refunds on auto insurance. The board did not determine the amount of refunds, set a timeline or approve a process for how the money will be disbursed.

The move comes days after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called on the Catastrophic Claims Association to give back about $5 billion to drivers as a result of savings from Michigan’s 2019 auto insurance reform law.

“Michiganders have paid into the catastrophic care fund for decades, and these funds from the $5 billion surplus belong in the pockets of Michigan policyholders,” she said.

The 2019 law removed a requirement for all drivers to pay for unlimited health coverage on their auto insurance and set a fee schedule for medical treatment or rehabilitation services for health care providers who are treating crash victims.

“Less than three years later, the changes we made have been clearly successful,” said Republican State Rep. Julie Alexander of Hanover. “Drivers are now able to pick the best plan for them to save on their car insurance. Now, by cutting major costs from that broken system, motorists will get additional money back.”

The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association adds a surcharge onto auto insurance policies, which drivers now can opt out of paying if they accept limited health care coverage. The surcharge topped $220 per vehicle annually before the 2019 law took effect and was reduced last year to $86 per vehicle.

The association reimburses auto insurance companies for health coverage of crash victims when claims exceed $600,000. The association’s most recent financial statement in June shows it controls over $27 billion worth of assets.

