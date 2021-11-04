Michigan reports over 9,000 new COVID-19 cases since the start of the week

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The daily average of COVID-19 cases has increased since the beginning of the week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,764 new COVID-19 illnesses Tuesday and Wednesday for a total of 1,147,512. The daily average of 4,882 newly confirmed cases has increased by over a thousand since the report on Monday.

State health officials reported 137 deaths attributed to the coronavirus Tuesday and Wednesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 22,384.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing has more than double since Monday’s report. As of Tuesday, 42,696 tests were completed. The percentage of positive tests has also skyrocketed, settling at 14.60% on Tuesday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses has increased since the beginning of the week. As of Monday, 2,274 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 25 more than Monday.

A total of 2,149 hospitalized patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators decreased slightly to start the week. As of Monday, Michigan hospitals were treating 577 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 287 of them were on ventilators.

Since Monday’s report, there is one fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and two fewer on ventilators.

As of Monday, Michigan reported that the state has distributed over 14.678 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 7.931 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 5.980 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 766,800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 10.237 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.613 million people statewide. A total of 59.4% of Michiganders age 16 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 69.3% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 41,741 cases and 1,020 deaths, which is an increase of 277 cases and seven deaths.

Saginaw, 25,991 cases and 649 deaths, which is an increase of 235 cases and two deaths.

Arenac, 1,692 cases and 36 deaths, which is an increase of 12 cases and one death.

Bay, 14,202 cases and 378 deaths, which is an increase of 119 cases and two deaths.

Clare, 3,369 cases and 103 deaths, which is an increase of 60 cases and two deaths.

Gladwin, 2,827 cases and 73 deaths, which is an increase of 27 cases and four deaths.

Gratiot, 4,555 cases and 125 deaths, which is an increase of 35 cases and one death.

Huron, 3,771 cases and 91 deaths, which is an increase of 53 cases and one death.

Iosco, 2,810 cases and 91 deaths, which is an increase of 27 cases and one death.

Isabella, 7,896 cases and 123 deaths, which is an increase of 81 cases and four deaths.

Lapeer, 9,882 cases and 244 deaths, which is an increase of 71 cases and one death.

Midland, 9,771 cases and 135 deaths, which is an increase of 115 cases and four deaths.

Ogemaw, 2,346 cases and 60 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases and two deaths.

Oscoda, 825 cases and 37 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases and one death.

Roscommon, 2,212 cases and 64 deaths, which is an increase of 28 cases and one death.

Sanilac, 4,423 cases and 128 deaths, which is an increase of 39 cases and one death.

Shiawassee, 7,644 cases and 128 deaths, which is an increase of 105 cases.

Tuscola, 6,447 cases and 186 deaths, which is an increase of 65 cases and one death.

