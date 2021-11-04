Moolenaar introduces bill to block funding of federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - A Mid-Michigan congressman is behind an effort to block President Joe Biden’s upcoming federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Republican John Moolenaar of Midland introduced the No Vaccine Mandate Act into Congress this week, which would block any funding for the U.S. Department of Labor and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to issue or enforce the vaccine order.

The federal vaccine mandate would apply to all employers with 100 more workers. OSHA plans to institute the order by Jan. 4.

“President Biden’s arbitrary COVID vaccine mandate on businesses with 100 or more employees burdens businesses with the responsibility to pay for expensive tests or force their employees to be vaccinated,” Moolenaar said. “There’s simply nothing in the Constitution that allows the federal government to impose this mandate on private businesses and my bill will cut off funding for the Department of Labor to enforce it.”

Seventeen Republicans on the House Appropriations Committee have signed on as cosponsors of Moolenaar’s bill. Democrats hold the majority in the U.S. House and likely won’t support the measure, however.

“The American people simply disapprove of President Biden’s handling of the economy, and businesses are struggling with supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and higher costs for gas and electricity,” Moolenaar said. “The last thing businesses need is the federal government burdening them with more costs and making it harder for them to retain and hire workers.”

