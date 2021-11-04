Rescue says dog left behind after driver and passengers arrested

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Left behind and then dumped out onto the streets.

That’s what the owner of a Mid Michigan rescue says happened to a 3-year female pitbull.

So how exactly did she end up at a stranger’s home on Tuesday?

“The tow truck driver is left to his own devices as to what to do with the dog and their solution is just put the dog out on the street,” said Streethearts Animal Rescue owner, Bill Heatley.

Heatley has been coming to the aid of animals like this for decades.

He says the dog was dumped out on Lincoln street in a Flint neighborhood after 3 men, who at one point were also in that car, were arrested.

He says residents saw the dog then being let of out of the vehicle before it was towed away.

“To it’s own devices. In this city with a known history of bad things happening to dogs,” he said.

Heatley says it’s not the first time his rescue has been called by someone worried about a dog they witnessed being dumped in this way.

“A lot of it depends, I’m certain at that particular moment with police. They could have gotten another call, I don’t know,” Heatley said.

Heatley says he understands officers and the tow truck drivers have a job to do, but says there has got to be a better way to handle these situations-- because the animals may not be lucky enough to end up in the right hands, like this dog did.

“They can funnel dogs into dogfighting rings and get 40-50 bucks for the dog. No questions asked, they just disappear. And then we find them in a plastic bag in a couple of days on the streets somewhere,” Heatley said.

