Advertisement

Warming up into the weekend

60s return!
By Brad Sugden
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A trough moving through the region will keep lake effect flurries in the forecast for the earlier part of the day. Then high pressure moves in, calming our winds and bringing lake effect to an end. We’ll begin a dry stretch with a warm up into next week.

Today’s highs will be near 45 with some sun, but also some lake effect clouds and spotty flurries thanks to a westerly wind at 5-10mph.

Tonight winds turn light with mainly clear skies. It’ll be cool with lows around 30 degrees.

Tomorrow we’re up to around 50 with some passing clouds. Saturday we move into the lower 50s, then we’re up to around 60 for Sunday and Monday!

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Better day ahead
Better afternoon ahead
WJRT November 4th, 2021 Morning Weather
Lake effect clouds and flurries today
WJRT November 4th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT November 4th, 2021 Morning Weather
Cold Early... Chilly Later...
JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report