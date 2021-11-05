Amputees help give new life to old prosthetic devices through donation drive

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Legs, arms, hands, feet , they’re parts of the body that many people take for granted.

But for amputees, using a prosthetic device is the closest thing they’ll get to restoring their ability to move and function.

Over time, amputees will go through several devices because of changes to their body. Most people probably think they get thrown out or stored in the closet.

While that may be true in some cases, often times they can be donated, and that’s exactly what Bremer Prosthetics in Flint Township is encouraging amputees to do right now.

”Pain. I get a lot of pain and swelling, redness and i know I’m getting a sore and I’ve got to do something,” said Jimbo Collins, a double amputee

He lost his legs back in the 90s due to diabetes. Today, he’s getting fitted for new prosthetic legs at Bremer Prosthetics in Flint Township.

His soon to be old set of legs will get new life when he donates them.

“It feels good because I know what it’s like to need and not get. So I’m happy that somebody is going to be able to benefit from my stuff,” he said.

Bremer Prosthetics is currently holding a prosthetic device donation drive where salvageable parts will be donated to an organization in Africa called Legs 4 Africa.

“I mean it’s great because we get to help people here and get to see them be mobile and live an active lifestyle and see them continue to succeed and know that those continue to do good in the world in countries where access is a little bit more limited,” said Abby Senczyszyn, a prosthetist for at Bremer Prosthetics

She said that amputees will often times go through multiple devices over a span of time due to changes in the body and the fitting of the device, meaning devices often pile up in people’s closets.

Roger Tilley was in a motorcycle accident 18 years ago. He lost his left leg and has been through 14 devices, some of which he’s donating today.

“It’s like a car. You drive a car until you get to a certain point -- and it may be wore out but somebody is still going to benefit use for another two to three years out of it, so if someone else can use it, let them have it,” said Tilley.

The donation drive is happening all month long.

Donations can be dropped off at: Bremer Prosthetics 3487 Linden Rd Suite U, Flint, MI 48507

Phone: (810) 733-3375

