Arrests made in August Eagle Ridge Apartment murder

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Flint Police Department announced that multiple suspects have been arrested, charged and arraigned in connection to the murder of 33-year-old Devaroe Davis.

The murder took place on Aug. 17, 2021 at the Eagle Ridge Apartment Complex.

Police have announced charges against Clifton Terry, AKA “Cliff Mac”, Andres Vela, Isiah Claiborne, and Megan Confer in connection to this murder.

Each hold multiple charges.

