Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Daylight Saving Time is ending on Sunday.

This means that the clocks will be gaining an hour early Sunday morning when the clocks fall back.

Daylight Saving Time is meant to give people extra sunlight in the evening hours.

More than half of the U.S. has considered legislation to end the time shift. Back in April, legislation moved through the state House that would make daylight saving time permanent.

But that bill, like similar measures, hasn’t passed.

Daylight Saving Time begins again in March, when clocks will spring forward.

