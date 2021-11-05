Advertisement

Flint Public Library nears completion of its more than 30 million dollar renovation

By Kevin Goff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The re-opening of the Flint Public Library is getting closer.

Construction has been going on since last summer.

Despite a four month delay at the start of this more than 30 million dollar renovation project, the Flint Public Library is on track to re-open to the public early next year.

The building on the Flint Cultural Center campus was built in 1958 and over-due for a much needed make-over.

16,000 additional square feet are being added by making better use of the lower level of the complex on Kearsley Street, according to Director of Library Services Kay Schwartz.

“Staff used to be scattered in 4 different places. And, now we are all together in the lower level. And that leaves the entire first floor and the entire second floor as public space,” said Schwartz.

One important change is improvement in technology.

“We are going to have self-check of books and materials available. So, if somebody doesn’t want to come to the check-out desk, they will have a machine there they can stick their stack of books on the pad and it will check out the books to them,” added Schwartz.

The improvements are not just all for adults.

“We’re able to more than double the size of space for children. And we, for the first time, we’re going to have a story-time room where we can tell stories in a room, as opposed to the storyteller sitting between two bookshelves,” said Schwartz.

Construction should be completed in about a month.

It will then take several more months to relocate all the books and other library items back to their original location.

A grand opening is expected sometime in March of next year.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Flag operator and driver killed in semi-truck crash in Iosco County
Flag operator and driver killed in semi-truck crash in Iosco County
Flint Public Library construction nearly completed
Flint Public Library construction nearly completed
People filing for unemployment must register for Michigan works
New claimants for unemployment benefits must register with Michigan Works
People filing for unemployment must register for Michigan works
People filing for unemployment must register for Michigan works