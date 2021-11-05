Flint Public Library nears completion of its more than 30 million dollar renovation

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The re-opening of the Flint Public Library is getting closer.

Construction has been going on since last summer.

Despite a four month delay at the start of this more than 30 million dollar renovation project, the Flint Public Library is on track to re-open to the public early next year.

The building on the Flint Cultural Center campus was built in 1958 and over-due for a much needed make-over.

16,000 additional square feet are being added by making better use of the lower level of the complex on Kearsley Street, according to Director of Library Services Kay Schwartz.

“Staff used to be scattered in 4 different places. And, now we are all together in the lower level. And that leaves the entire first floor and the entire second floor as public space,” said Schwartz.

One important change is improvement in technology.

“We are going to have self-check of books and materials available. So, if somebody doesn’t want to come to the check-out desk, they will have a machine there they can stick their stack of books on the pad and it will check out the books to them,” added Schwartz.

The improvements are not just all for adults.

“We’re able to more than double the size of space for children. And we, for the first time, we’re going to have a story-time room where we can tell stories in a room, as opposed to the storyteller sitting between two bookshelves,” said Schwartz.

Construction should be completed in about a month.

It will then take several more months to relocate all the books and other library items back to their original location.

A grand opening is expected sometime in March of next year.

