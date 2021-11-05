General Motors heavy duty trucks slowly emptying out of storage lots across Genesee County

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - General Motors heavy duty trucks in Flint are on the move.

The automaker slowly but surely starting to chip away at shipping out some of its stored truck inventory across Genesee County.

One of the most noticeable areas where trucks are starting to be shipped out is a large field along I-75 in Mt. Morris Township.

ABC12 News is told that General Motors is starting to make some progress on getting the necessary parts to get the trucks out of there and delivered to dealers.

Steve Dawes is the director for UAW Region 1D, he said that the trucks are moving as fast as the parts come in.

Obviously this comes down to the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage.

Dawes said that all the trucks that are parked are awaiting certain electronic modules that operate different parts of the truck.

Inside each of those modules, are the chips.

He wants to reiterate that there is nothing wrong with any of the trucks you may see parked in various lots across the area.

There have also been some photos circulating of trucks that have been in some of the fields for some time -- with caked on mud on the underside.

Dawes said that all trucks are sent back to Flint Assembly first, where they will be cleaned, detailed and undergo the same quality control standards they went through when they first rolled off the lot.

It’s important to remember the fluidity of the chip shortage. Things happen and obviously change very quickly in regards to the supply chain.

General Motors, as of Nov. 1 is not idling any of its plants because of the chip shortage.

That’s a first for the automaker in about eight months.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.