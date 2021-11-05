Advertisement

Governor Whitmer received COVID-19 vaccine booster Friday

By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer received her booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday at the Washtenaw County Health Department in Ypsilanti.

“The three safe, effective vaccines continue to be our best shot at beating COVID-19,” said Governor Whitmer. “I am getting my booster today per my doctor’s recommendation to protect myself, my loved ones, and every person I come into contact with. I encourage every Michigander to talk to their doctor and see if a booster shot is right for them.”

The state of Michigan said that individuals who received either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, are now eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial shots:

· 65 years and older.

· Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings.

· Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions.

· Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings.

The state reports that as of Friday, over 69% of Michiganders age 16 and up have gotten at least their first dose of one of the vaccines.

