Michigan to pay $300K to only staffer fired over Flint water

Flint Water Plant
Flint Water Plant
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) — The state of Michigan says it will pay $300,000 to the only employee who was fired as a result of lead-contaminated water in Flint.

Liane Shekter Smith was head of the state’s drinking water division in 2014-15 when Flint switched its water source and didn’t use corrosion control additives. As a result, lead leached from old pipes.

An arbitrator recently said Shekter Smith was wrongly fired by officials who were likely looking for a scapegoat during the scandal.

The arbitrator awarded about $192,000 in back pay and other compensation, but Michigan agreed to pay even more to close off any possible appeals and end the dispute.

