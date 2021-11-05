Mott Foundation committed to getting Flint Community Schools back on track

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After months of discussion on how Flint Community Schools will revitalize the district, the community will get a chance to have a say in two large decisions for the district following a unanimous vote to create an advisory committee and community meetings to discuss the future of the district.

That starts with following through on negotiations with the Mott Foundation.

Last week the board voted to ask Foundation President Ridgway White to pitch a plan to the public with details of revitalization efforts.

Mott Foundation representative Thomas Parker, who is working closely with the district to take that next step, says many of the issues the district is working to overcome are not surprising.

“I think what we’re hearing from the flint school district is not different from what other urban districts across the country are facing and finding the resources and partners to help address those concerns becomes really critical,” Parker said in an interview with ABC 12 news.

Parker adds that the foundation is committed to helping Flint schools with getting them back on track and involving the community is a huge part in seeking that success.

In Wednesday’s meeting the board did vote to schedule community meetings to get some input on the partnership with Mott Foundation in addition to how they should spend money from the COVID-19 relief fund.

“I hear a school district that is focused on ensuring they move forward in a way that is inclusive of community, that is inclusive of partners but that also focuses on them individually making the right decisions to improve outcomes for kids.” Parker said.

The foundation and the district are looking to schedule a meeting with White in the near future to talk more in depth about providing funding and what restructure could take place.

In previous talk the board was looking to secure funding for renovations and building new schools.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.