New claimants for unemployment benefits must register with Michigan Works

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Changes are coming to the way Michiganders will have to file for unemployment Sunday, Nov. 7.

Those hoping to file a new claim will once again be required to also register for Michigan Works.

Michigan Works said that at the height of the pandemic, there was just no way they could accommodate everyone filing an unemployment claim, that the Register for Work requirement was put on pause.

GST Michigan Works CEO, Judy Kerbyson, said that it’s best to file a claim and register for Michigan Works at the same time.

According to Michigan’s Department of Labor, users will also be required to meet with Michigan Works either in-person or virtually to fully complete the process.

“Unemployment, I believe, will start the process but then 10 days later when they find out they haven’t done the registration requirement, then it will get held up,” said Kerbyson.

Kerbyson said that there are more than 100,000 jobs available through Michigan Works right now.

The new unemployment requirement helps users to gain access to those and the support they may need to land a job sooner rather than later.

“We are connecting with employers every day. If the employment they had prior isn’t available, now’s the time to get some training to upskill into one of the very many opportunities that are out there,” said Kerbyson. “It’s really great to have them onsite where they can see all that’s available to them and have our folks walk them through it.”

According to the department of Labor, the Register for Work requirement will not be met until users actually meet with a Michigan Works Service Center staff member.

The Register to Work requirement to file for unemployment benefits takes effect on Sunday, Nov. 7.

